Man found fatally shot in Cedar Grove identified

SPD are investigating a fatal shooting after a body was found in a car at the Linwood Home Apartments. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified the man found shot and killed in a car in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday.

Chavez Parker of Caddo Parish, 29, was identified through fingerprint comparison.

Police found Parker’s body in a car Tuesday morning at the Linwood Homes Apartments in West Cedar Grove. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was brought to Ochsner LSU Health for an autopsy.

Police continue to investigate and no suspects have been named.