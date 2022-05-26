CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death on a Campti street Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man lying at the end of Roberson Street near St. Paul Methodist Church. Deputies with the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau and EMS arrived on the scene and found the man’s body. He was later identified as 39-year-old Darnell Jermaine Browder, of the 200 block of Juzan Street.

Deputies on the scene requested assistance from the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, NPSO Detectives, Campti Police, and agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force also responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office says Browder died of gunshot wounds hours before he was found. Browder’s body is being taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives got a search warrant to search Browder’s home for evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.