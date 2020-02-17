Man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year in prison on an animal cruelty conviction after authorities said he left a puppy in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide.

A jury in December acquitted 36-year-old Aaron Davis of the most serious animal cruelty count but convicted him of a lesser count. Someone walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park spotted the dog in July 2018.

Prosecutors have said Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The defense unsuccessfully sought a sentence of the 44 days Davis has spent behind bars. 

