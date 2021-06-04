Man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 35-year-old Nolan Washington a.k.a. “Slim Thug” was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Information introduced in court revealed that between March 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, Washington conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Federal law enforcement agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted phone calls between Washington and a co-defendant wherein they discussed buying and selling of narcotics.

Agents conducted surveillance of Washington and observed the sale of the methamphetamine to an individual. Laboratory analysis determined it to be pure methamphetamine.

Law enforcement agents intercepted additional phone calls wherein Washington discussed providing drugs to a co-defendant and Washington spoke about amounts, prices and transportation of drugs.