Man hospitalized after being shot in the face while driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face while driving in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police received reports of the shooting Monday around 12:30 a.m.

A man was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the face and head.

SPD says the man was driving near Hearne and Hollywood Avenue when his car was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in this case at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

