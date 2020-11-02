Man hospitalized after shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Sunday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 7 p.m. at a home on Southern Avenue. A man was found on the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

