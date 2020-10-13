Man identified in last night’s fatal shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who died after being shot in the head last night in Shreveport has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, around 9:15 p.m. Monday 19-year-old Brandon R. Graham was taken by a private vehicle to the emergency room at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Rd. Graham was later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Graham was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner.

The location where Graham was shot has not yet been determined.

Shreveport police are investigating the shooting and officers were able to detain at least one witness.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, or use the P3Tips app.

