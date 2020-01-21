Man in custody after reported bomb threat at Shreveport Walmart

A man was taken into custody at a Shreveport Walmart late Tuesday morning after an alleged bomb threat. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was taken into custody at a Shreveport Walmart late Tuesday morning after an alleged bomb threat.

Police and firefighters were called to the Walmart on Shreveport Barksdale Highway just after 9:40 a.m. in response to the reported threat.

Officers brought a man out of the store in handcuffs just before 11:30 a.m. in what appeared to be an arrest in connection with the incident. Police have not yet released details.

