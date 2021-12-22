Man in custody with K-9 bite after exchanging fire with Shreveport police

Gary Van Sims, 59, is charged with attempted first-degree murder after Shreveport police say he fired on officers late Tuesday night. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in custody charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after firing at Shreveport police officers investigating a reported home invasion late Tuesday night.

Gary Van Sims, 59, is accused of breaking into a home, firing one shot, and then later firing at police officers after they spotted him at a nearby residence.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a home invasion at 5L in the 4700 block of Westwood Park Drive.

When officers arrived, a woman at the residence told them a man dressed in all-black, broke down her door and fired one shot into her ceiling with a handgun.

Police immediately launched a manhunt in the area for the shooter and caught up with him at 3L and began issuing commands for him to show his hands.

Instead, Sims fired two shots at the officers, who returned fire. A K9 officer then was employed to help police apprehend Sims, which the K9 did, administering a bite that immediately put a stop to any escape plans Sims might have had.

Sims, who refused to give police his name, was then taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was treated for a dog bite and released back into police custody.

Police then took Sims to the Shreveport City Jail, where fingerprints revealed his name. In addition to the two counts of attempted first-degree murder, Sims was charged with one count of home invasion. Sims also was arraigned in Caddo District Court on Nov. 8 on a charge of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or sex predator. He pleaded not guilty.