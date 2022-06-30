TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana man is in a standoff with police, where officials say one person was stabbed and an elderly man was injured.

Negotiators are working to resolve the situation where a man has barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Jerome St. after he was reportedly stabbed. When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., they found at least two other people were inside the home with him.

Negotiators work to speak with Texarkana man barricaded inside home (KTAL/KSHV staff)

Texarkana negotiators are working to resolve a standoff with a man believed to be stabbed (KTAL/KSHV staff)

Man believed to be stabbed barricaded inside Texarkana home with 2 others

Police work to resolve a standoff in Texarkana (Source: KTAL/KSHV staff)

The man told police he has a gun, and officials say an elderly relative in the home was hit in the head with something.

Police request the public to stay clear of the area while negotiators work to calm the situation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.