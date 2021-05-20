Man injured after argument leads to shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTALKSHV) — A man was injured after an argument led to a shooting in Texarkana.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at the Brook Hollow Apartments in the 2500 block of E. 24th St.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, two men were arguing when one of them shot the other. The bullet grazed the man’s ear.

TAPD said the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.