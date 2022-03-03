SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting near a Shreveport park.

Shreveport Police say that a man showed up at Willis Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road just after 4:40 Thursday morning with a gunshot wound to his mid-torso.

The victim told police that he was walking near Hattie Perry Park on Hickory Street when four black men drove by in a black four-door vehicle and opened fire on him. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more updates as they become available.