Man injured in shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at the Linwood Apartment Complex in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to SPD, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the Linwood Apartments.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his side. Police say he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPD is still investigating this shooting. As of now there are no suspects in custody.
