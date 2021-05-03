Man injured in shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at the Linwood Apartment Complex in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to SPD, around 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the Linwood Apartments.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his side. Police say he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

SPD is still investigating this shooting. As of now there are no suspects in custody.