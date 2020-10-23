Man jailed for alleged sexual assault of woman in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in west Shreveport now sits behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit, 33-year-old SerDerrio Thomas was arrested after officers received a criminal complaint from an adult female regarding a sexual assault on Oct. 9.

SPD took Thomas into custody after gathering details and witness information.

After questioning Thomas was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Sexual Battery.

