Southwest AR man arrested on felony charges in Walmart parking lot

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A man who was arrested in a Walmart parking lot is facing felony charges following an incident in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday 29-year-old Harlen Parker was taken into custody in Magnolia. Deputies said there was a “heavy police presence” in the area before, during, and after Parker’s arrest.

Parker is being held at Columbia County Detention Facility for charges related to today’s incident, as well as previous incidents in Union County and El Dorado, Ark.

The Magnolia Police Department and Arkansas State Police assisted with Parker’s arrest.