Man jailed on murder charges in connection with Shreveport double shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Thursday 36-year-old Michael Riley was charged after detectives gathered enough information to identify him as a suspect in the April 2 double shooting in the 6200 block of Singletary St.

When officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man who died at the scene and a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that Riley had recently been arrested for Parole Violation and was in Caddo Correctional Center.

Riley was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.