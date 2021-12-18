Man killed crossing N. Market St. identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man killed while crossing an intersection on North Market St. early Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Derek Dewayne Jones, 51, was injured when crossing the 1900 block of North Market St. just before 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Jones unconscious in the road. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of his injuries at 6:57 a.m.

Jones was identified through fingerprint comparison.

Preliminary tests showed Kevin Meredith, 23, of Wake Village, Texas, was driving under the influence. He is booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of vehicular homicide.

An autopsy has been ordered and his death remains under investigation.