SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is dead following a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Shreveport Police received a shots fired call at the Lakeside Apartments on Carrie Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man shot several times lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there are no suspects in this case. If you have any information, SPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.