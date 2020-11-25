Man killed outside his home in overnight shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SPD investigating a deadly shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of his home in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Powell Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting. There they found a man outside of his own home who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD has no suspects in this shooting at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss