Man leads deputies on chase, crashes stolen truck into Caddo Parish home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was allegedly caught breaking into cars in south Shreveport is behind bars after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and then crashing a stolen pickup truck into a home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jaden Kyle Bell, of Keithville, has been arrested for simple burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated flight from an officer.

CPSO detectives said shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday neighbors in the Deep Woods subdivision reported seeing Bell with a backpack pulling door handles on several vehicles on Amblewood Lane. When Bell realized he had been spotted by one of the residents, he sped away in a Chevy Silverado, which was later determined to be stolen.

Deputies spotted the truck as it left the neighborhood. They tried to stop Bell, but he refused, turning onto Pennine Court where he lost control, struck two vehicles, and crashed into a house.

Bell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.