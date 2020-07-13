Man on the run after allegedly stealing items from Shreveport Academy

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the hunt for a man who allegedly stole items from the Academy in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back on July 8 in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a man enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-108431 with your tip.

