Man on the run after video shows him burglarizing Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was caught on camera breaking into a Shreveport business and now police need your help identifying him.

The burglary happened back on Aug. 8 in the 2400 block of Bell St.

According to Shreveport Police detectives, the man was seen on surveillance video burglarizing the business. He was also seen leaving the area in a pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-121684 with your tip.

