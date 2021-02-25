Man possibly involved in theft of over $1,400 worth of clothing at Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man who might be connected to a theft of over $1,400 worth of clothing from a store inside Pierre Bossier Mall.

The theft happened on Thursday at Champs in the 2900 block of East Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, a man walked into the store, placed 41 shirts in a bag and then left without paying for them.

The man is described as a black male, between 25 to 30 years of age and standing anywhere from 5’8″ and 6′ tall. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie , with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.