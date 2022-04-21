CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Ruston man was found guilty Tuesday of burglarizing a Shreveport home last April, according to information from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

John Arthur Thomas, 55 was convicted of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in connection with a home invasion in the 8900 block of Marlow Drive on April 4, 2020.

According to the district attorney’s announcement, Thomas waited for the owner of the home to leave and then broke into the house through a bathroom window. The homeowner’s 14-year-old child was home at the time and heard Thomas. The child later identified Thomas through a lineup.

The homeowner was told of the burglary and called the police, who found Thomas’ cell phone outside of the window. Thomas was also captured on home security video walking up to the residence.

Thomas faces up to 12 years in prison. His sentencing date is not set.