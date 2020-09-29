Man recovering after being shot in leg

Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while walking down West Canal Boulevard. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Police were called to the corner of Meadow Avenue and West Canal Boulevard just before 9:30 Monday night. When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told police that he was walking down West Canal Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown person.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.