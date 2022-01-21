Man robbed in Bossier after 3 offered him a ride

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people have been arrested and charged with robbing a man in Bossier after giving him a ride to pick up his $1800 stimulus check.

Chrewshad Thomas, Billie Wilson, and Ryan Tyrone, all from Lake Charles, gave a man from Sulphur, La. a ride to the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Minden on Jan. 19 to pick up his stimulus check, which was sent to the jail after he was imprisoned there. According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies, the four went to Region’s Bank at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City the next day to cash the check.

He told deputies he paid $200, plus travel expenses in cash for the ride. Afterward, they stopped at McDonald’s and Circle K on HWY 80 and Swan Lake Rd. When they headed east on HWY 80 he put the cash envelope in his front pocket.

The man told deputies Thomas turned around in the front passenger seat and grabbed for the envelope, then began to hit him. Wilson tried to hold him so Thomas could reach the cash. Tyrone was driving the White Mercury Cougar and pulled into the Kings Korner parking lot before the victim says he pulled out a knife and began to cut his pants. After the trio took the money and his shoes he was kicked out of the car.

According to detectives, the man walked to a nearby church and called police, giving them a description of the car and passengers. When deputies found them on HWY 80 and Wafer Rd. they say there were three cutting implements, meth, crack, and blood evidence in the car. Tyrone had a cut on his hand.

The car was impounded and the three suspects were arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. They are charged with armed robbery, schedule I drug possession, and two counts of schedule II drug possession. Their bond has not been set.

The stolen $1480 was found and will be returned to the victim.