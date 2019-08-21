Man dies after being shot in parking lot on W. Monkhouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL)- Shreveport Police confirm to NBC 6 News that a man has died after being shot along West Monkhouse Dr.

According to police at the scene, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Knights Inn.

Police tell us the man was shot multiple times around 8:50 p.m. SFD paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say the motel has video surveillance and they are looking at that footage. They also say many people were staying the night at the motel and they hope to have witnesses.

Shreveport crime scene investigators are continuing the investigation.

