NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Pearl Street.

Police say the victim is 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.