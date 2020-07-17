One man shot at McDonald’s on N. Market Street, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport where a man was struck by gunfire at a McDonald’s Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to 1601 N. Market Street around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting. When police arrived at the McDonald’s, they learned that a man had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport by a private car, and there is no word on his condition.

SPD says people who were near the shooting ran into the fast-food restaurant when they heard the gunshot.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

