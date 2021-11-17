Man shot at Shreveport apartment complex during trade arranged via social media

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man was shot and wounded early Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Shreveport while attempting to make a trade of items in an exchange arranged over social media.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. inside an apartment at the South Port Apartment Homes on Mansfield Road. Police say the victim was shot in the “lower extremities,” but is expected to survive. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health.

Police say it is unclear at this time what items the victim and the alleged shooter were trying to exchange. So far, there have been no arrests.