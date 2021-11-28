Man shot at Shreveport gas station during custody exchange

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left one man wounded during a custody exchange at a Shreveport gas station.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the In & Out Mini Mart on Linwood Ave. in Shreveport‘s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Police say the shots rang out between two males after a custody exchange between two parents. The father of the child was shot and taken to Oschner LSU Health for treatment.

There is no word on the father’s condition, but police say both men involved are in custody.