SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is recovering after being shot in the face during an attempted robbery.

Shreveport Police were called to a gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victim tells Shreveport Police that he had accepted a ride from an unknown black male and female at a hotel on Greenwood Road. The driver pulled the vehicle over and demanded the victim give him all his belonging before shooting him in the cheek. The victim then took off running to a nearby gas station before being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

SPD says that the suspected shooter was a tall black male with long dreadlocks who was driving an older gray midsized vehicle.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.