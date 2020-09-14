Man shot in back in Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after an early-morning shooting at a west Shreveport hotel.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting inside the Economy Inn Suites in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Neither the victim nor suspects have been identified at this time, and SPD detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene interviewing witnesses.

