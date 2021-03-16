Man shot in face in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital after being shot in the face while walking in the Martin Luther King Neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say a man was walking down Peach Street around 9 p.m. Monday when someone began shooting at him. He was shot in the face but was still alert and talking to police on the scene. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Police have no suspects in this case at this time.