Man shot in face found wandering in Allendale; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a man was found wandering in Allendale early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say the officers were initially called to Park Street just after 10 a.m. when someone called to report the man was wandering and appeared disoriented. The officers arrived to find the man had been shot in the face.

He was able to tell the officers that it happened between 5 and 6 a.m. near Maple and Laurel Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition.

Police are still investigating and have not confirmed where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.