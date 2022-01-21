Man shot in front of family in Texarkana

Alfred Reynolds is wanted for shooting a man in front of his family in Texarkana Texas (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man was shot in front of his wife and children Friday afternoon in front of the Sunset Apartments on Allen Lane in Texarkana. They are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, a little before 3:30 a 31-year-old man was sitting in a car with his wife and two small children when Alfred Reynolds walked up to the driver’s side and fired multiple shots into the car. One of the shots struck the man in the face.

Reynolds was gone by the time police arrived. Officers believe Reynolds shot the man because he had previously dated his wife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

A warrant has been issued for Reynold’s arrest. He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are expected. If you know where he is please call the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.