Man shot in head after argument in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An argument in the Mooretown neighborhood ended with one man being shot in the head.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Miles Street. Shreveport Police say that two men were arguing in the backyard of a home when one of the men shot the other in the head. The shooter then left with a woman in a grey vehicle.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.