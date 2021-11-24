Man shot in head in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

Shreveport Police responding to reports of a man being shot in the head in the Werner Park neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head in the Werner Park neighborhood.

SPD was called just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and told that a man was working on a car on Bibb Street when someone in a brown vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at him.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any information about his condition.

The searching for a suspect is still ongoing.

