Man shot in head in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head in the Werner Park neighborhood.
SPD was called just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and told that a man was working on a car on Bibb Street when someone in a brown vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at him.
The victim was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any information about his condition.
The searching for a suspect is still ongoing.
