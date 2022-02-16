

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood that left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Road just after 12:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found the victim had been shot in the head. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting in the 5300 block of Mansfield Road. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman inside a home that ultimately moved outside. As the argument continued outside, a group of people gathered, and then what witnesses described as an unknown armed male ran up from the backyard and shot the victim in the head.

The gunman then ran back into the backyard and went west toward Hearne Avenue. Police say the shooter also approached the home after running from the west through backyards in the 5200 block of Mansfield to reach the victim.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the male running west through backyards in the area to please call Caddo/Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.



