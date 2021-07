SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the Martin Luther King neighborhood while celebrating the 4th of July.

The victim was shooting fireworks in the 4900 block of Merlin Circle just before 11:55 a.m. when he felt a pain in his leg and then realized that he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about this shooting are sparse at this time. We will bring you updates as they become available.