SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man was shot in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport Thursday night, police are investigating.

On the 2700 block of W. College Dr., Shreveport police responded to an emergency call at 6:37 p.m. to find a young man with a gunshot wound to the face. According to officers he ran to his home there after he was shot. They say the attack happened on the 2200 block of Virginia Ave.

He was taken to the hospital and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation. SPD has not yet stated if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.