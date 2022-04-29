SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are trying to figure out just what happened after a man was shot in the Mooretown neighborhood Friday night but is refusing to cooperate.

Police responded to the scene on the 4900 block of Water Place just before 6:30 p.m. to find a man had been shot in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigating the scene in Mooretown where a man was found shot Friday night.

The initial investigation found that he was shot in another location, but he refused to cooperate with the police.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.