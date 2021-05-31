Man shot, killed after hitting Oklahoma deputy with vehicle

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot after he hit a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle early Sunday morning following a chase in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, after Pushmataha County sheriff’s deputies pulled the man over for a traffic stop at about 2:45 a.m. west of Antlers, he drove away. Deputies then pursued the vehicle, which also had a female passenger inside, for several miles along rural county roads.

Eventually, the man stopped and as deputies were trying to remove the passenger from the vehicle, the man tried to drive away again and struck a deputy with the vehicle.

OSBI officials said a second deputy fatally shot the man, who died at the scene.

The deputy who was struck by the vehicle received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

According to OSBI, the name of the man killed will be released after his family has been notified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

