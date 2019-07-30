Man shot on Karen Street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Karen Street. The man was shot in the chest and they say he has life-threatening injuries.

Police also say there may be a second person shot. They are monitoring local hospitals to see if a shooting victim shows up.

One person has been detained but no word on charges or identity. This case is under investigation.

