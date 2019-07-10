Man shot on Line avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life this morning after being shot on Line avenue.
Dispatch shows a call coming in around 5:30 this morning.
Shreveport police confirm a man was shot possibly in the back and is now at Oschner LSU Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
So far there are no suspects.
If you know anything about this shooting call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.
