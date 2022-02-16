SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot at a motel early Tuesday morning.

Romullus Noyes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the coroner’s office, 41-year-old Jermond Lewis died after 22-year-old Romullus Noyes shot him multiple times and ran over him.

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired around 3 a.m. at the Economy Inn in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport. They arrived to find found Noyes still on scene sitting behind the wheel of his Jeep.

After gathering information from witnesses and surveillance video police learned that Noyes “interjected” himself into a physical encounter between the victim and another person. Noyes then pulled out a gun, shot Lewis, and then ran over him.

Lewis was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died. Noyes is charged with second-degree murder and is in Shreveport City Jail.