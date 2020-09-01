Man shot several times after argument in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is recovering in a local hospital after an argument leads to gunfire.

Shreveport Police say the shooting took place Monday around 9 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street. An argument took place between two men in the home before one man shot the other four times. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD can not confirm if they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.