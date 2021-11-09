Man shot while driving, breaks down at Shreveport laundromat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was shot at and wounded while driving in the Hyde Park neighborhood in south Shreveport Tuesday night.

Shreveport Police received an emergency call just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man was shot at on Wagner Street when he was hit. He managed to drive to the Speed Brite Supercenter Laundromat on 9095 Mansfield Rd. before his car broke down.

He was taken to Ochsner hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not yet have any suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.