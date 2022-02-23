SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Shreveport on Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. emergency services received a call to Peach St. in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper back.

Police say a man was shot while driving down Willie Mays St. and then managed to drive to his family’s home on Peach St. He told police he is not sure if the gunfire came from another vehicle or from the field near the area. Reports say he was driving his sister’s car back when a gunshot came through behind the driver’s side door, striking him in the back.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

They have not yet confirmed if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.