SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting early Friday morning in the Hollywood neighborhood.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Wallace Street just after 3 a.m. They say an adult male approached a home looking for a woman and was told by someone at the home that she wasn’t there and they knew nothing about her. The man then tried to force himself inside the home and was shot twice in the upper torso by someone at home.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.